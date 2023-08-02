Hello User
Home/ News / World/  China's Beijing receives record rainfall in 140 years, 744.8 mm rain in 5 days

China's Beijing receives record rainfall in 140 years, 744.8 mm rain in 5 days

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:23 PM IST Livemint

China's capital records heaviest rainfall in 140 years, causing severe flooding and leaving 20 dead

Rescuers using rubber boats evacuate trapped residents through floodwaters in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing's southwest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Rainfall in Beijing: China's capital city is facing nature's fury in the form of record-breaking rainfall in past few days. Beijing witnessed its heaviest-ever-rainfall in at least 140 years.

The city recorded 744.8 milimeters of rainfall(29.3 inches) between Saturday and Wednesday morning. Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei have been hit by severe flooding because of the record rainfall. Torrential rainfall has also resulted in water levels rising to dangerous levels.

Heavy rainfall caused destruction of roads, power cuts, water supply cut in many cities of the country. The flooded rivers surrounding the capital left cars submerged in water.

02 Aug 2023
