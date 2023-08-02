China's Beijing receives record rainfall in 140 years, 744.8 mm rain in 5 days

China's Beijing receives record rainfall in 140 years, 744.8 mm rain in 5 days1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:23 PM IST
China's capital records heaviest rainfall in 140 years, causing severe flooding and leaving 20 dead
China's capital records heaviest rainfall in 140 years, causing severe flooding and leaving 20 dead
Rainfall in Beijing: China's capital city is facing nature's fury in the form of record-breaking rainfall in past few days. Beijing witnessed its heaviest-ever-rainfall in at least 140 years.
Rainfall in Beijing: China's capital city is facing nature's fury in the form of record-breaking rainfall in past few days. Beijing witnessed its heaviest-ever-rainfall in at least 140 years.
The city recorded 744.8 milimeters of rainfall(29.3 inches) between Saturday and Wednesday morning. Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei have been hit by severe flooding because of the record rainfall. Torrential rainfall has also resulted in water levels rising to dangerous levels.
The city recorded 744.8 milimeters of rainfall(29.3 inches) between Saturday and Wednesday morning. Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei have been hit by severe flooding because of the record rainfall. Torrential rainfall has also resulted in water levels rising to dangerous levels.
Heavy rainfall caused destruction of roads, power cuts, water supply cut in many cities of the country. The flooded rivers surrounding the capital left cars submerged in water.
Heavy rainfall caused destruction of roads, power cuts, water supply cut in many cities of the country. The flooded rivers surrounding the capital left cars submerged in water.