China's bid to enlarge BRICS membership hits roadblocks

China's bid to enlarge BRICS membership hits roadblocks4 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST
India and Brazil are objecting to China's push to expand the BRICS group of emerging markets, fearing it could counter the US and the EU. Brazil wants to avoid expansion due to concerns, while India wants strict rules on how and when other nations can join.
India and Brazil are pushing back against a Chinese bid to rapidly expand the BRICS group of emerging markets to grow its political clout and counter the US, officials with knowledge of the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×