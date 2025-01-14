China’s central bank reiterates easing pledges amid policy dilemmas
SummaryThe People’s Bank of China vowed to help the economy grow this year, firming expectations of more monetary easing.
China’s central bank again vowed to help the economy grow this year, firming expectations of more monetary easing as it walks a fine line between conflicting policy targets complicated by a possible trade war with the U.S.
