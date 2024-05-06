China’s CICC Demotes Senior Bankers, Cuts Pay to Slash Costs
China International Capital Corp. is planning to demote some of its senior bankers and cut their pay, people with knowledge of the matter said, an unusual move that could lead to voluntary departures from one of the country’s largest investment banks.
China International Capital Corp. is planning to demote some of its senior bankers and cut their pay, people with knowledge of the matter said, an unusual move that could lead to voluntary departures from one of the country’s largest investment banks.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message