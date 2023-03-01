China’s coal use is rising, but emissions might not follow

It is also likely that some of the newly approved coal plants will end up being shelved or abandoned because of poor project economics, according to energy consulting firm Lantau Group. Coal power generation has largely been a loss-making business for Chinese state-owned enterprises, while their renewables have been posting profit. China Resources Holdings Co., which operates coal plants across China, said in 2021 it had recorded $660 million of losses in their thermal business, while their clean-energy business made $940 million in profit.