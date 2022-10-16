China's Jinping says full control over Hong Kong achieved, determined on Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday kicked off the 20th congress of the ruling Communist Party where he expected to win a third leadership term and cement his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
Xi walked onstage to thunderous applause from the roughly 2,300 delegates who had gathered at Beijing's Great Hall of the People for the event.
In his opening address, the leader hailed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and said the Congress was taking place at a "critical moment" for the country.
Xi also insisted China's Covid policies -- which are still placing heavy curbs on people's lives -- were for their safety.
Further, the Chinese President also focused on two of China's most sensitive security and sovereignty issues at the start of his speech -- in relation to Hong Kong, after democracy protests were crushed there, and Taiwan.
On Taiwan, Jinping said China waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity.
Xi lauded Hong Kong's transition from "chaos to governance", while vowing a "major struggle against separatism and interference" in Taiwan
"We have resolutely waged a major struggle against separatism and interference, demonstrating our strong determination and ability to safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence".
Xi said the party of 96 million members "has won the largest battle against poverty in human history".
The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be held from 16-22 October.
At present, there is growing discontent over employment in China which climbed to a record 19%. Besides, reports say that crises are also brewing in the Communist Party over Xi's massive anti-corruption crackdown against officials in the last 10 years in which lakhs of officials, including top brass of the military, were punished.
Should everything go to plan for Xi, the 69-year-old will be reconfirmed as the party's general secretary after the week-long meeting, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
If picked as party leader for another five-year term as expected, Xi is almost certain to be elected president at the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress in March.
