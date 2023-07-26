China's consumer sentiment is down, but not when it comes to condoms1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Economic data from China this month showed its post-pandemic surge was quickly fading, raising expectations that the government needs to bring out more stimulus measures
Consumer companies and economists have said sentiment in China is slower than expected, but that's not stopping them from buying more condoms, Durex maker Reckitt said on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×