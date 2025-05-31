China’s consumers are spending in smaller cities. It’s the power of the new middle class.
China’s economic future increasingly hinges on the spending power of the population living outside the country’s wealthiest urban areas.
After years of sluggish growth in China’s property market, many investors have grown cautious about the country’s broader consumption story. Yet beyond the megacities of Beijing and Shanghai, a different narrative is emerging—one that could offer fresh opportunities for long-term investors.