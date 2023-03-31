Home / News / World /  China’s Consumers Extend Economic Rebound From Pandemic
Back

China’s Consumers Extend Economic Rebound From Pandemic

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 06:40 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
Customers shop inside a Huawei Technologies Co. retail outlet on the Nanjing Road shopping district in Shanghai, China, on Sunday, July 3, 2016. The yuan headed for a fifth weekly decline, the longest run of losses this year, amid speculation the central bank favors further depreciation as it seeks to revive economic growth. Photographer: Qilai Shen/BloombergPremium
Customers shop inside a Huawei Technologies Co. retail outlet on the Nanjing Road shopping district in Shanghai, China, on Sunday, July 3, 2016. The yuan headed for a fifth weekly decline, the longest run of losses this year, amid speculation the central bank favors further depreciation as it seeks to revive economic growth. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

  • Gauge of country’s services sector hits its highest level in more than decade

A gauge of activity in China’s services sector reached its highest level in more than a decade in March, a sign that Chinese consumers are heading back to stores and restaurants, powering an economic recovery following the end of almost three years of strict Covid-19 controls.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout