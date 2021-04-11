Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China’s covid-19 vaccination campaign gets off to slow start

China’s covid-19 vaccination campaign gets off to slow start

Premium
Photo AFP
6 min read . 11:06 PM IST SHA HUA, The Wall Street Journal

  • Infections are low and people aren’t in a hurry; officials are using social pressure and incentives as encouragement

A year after Covid-19 swept through China, the virus is under control. Now authorities have to motivate a population that feels little urgency to get vaccinated by using a mix of social pressure, incentives, education and coercion.

While surveys show vaccine acceptance remains high, the motivation to go out and get inoculated is lagging in the world’s second-largest economy given low infection rates.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Day 1 of Tika Utsav sees 27 lakh Covid jabs given across country, says govt

2 min read . 10:45 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra: Pune district records 12,377 new cases, 87 deaths in 24 hrs

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST
Premium

Govt covering up vaccination failure through rhetoric, hyperbole: Chidambaram

1 min read . 10:30 PM IST
Premium

Nepal King reaches Haridwar to participate in Kumbh festival

1 min read . 10:08 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.