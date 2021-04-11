China’s covid-19 vaccination campaign gets off to slow start
- Infections are low and people aren’t in a hurry; officials are using social pressure and incentives as encouragement
A year after Covid-19 swept through China, the virus is under control. Now authorities have to motivate a population that feels little urgency to get vaccinated by using a mix of social pressure, incentives, education and coercion.
While surveys show vaccine acceptance remains high, the motivation to go out and get inoculated is lagging in the world’s second-largest economy given low infection rates.
