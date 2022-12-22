China's Covid cases are around 10 lakh per day, deaths over 5,000: 10 points

The Covid situation in China is completely untamable currently. The authorities say it is impossible to track how fast the virus is spreading after the end of mandatory mass testing. Meanwhile, health data firm Airfinity estimates more than 5,000 people are probably dying each day from COVID-19 in China, which is in sharp contrast to the data shared by the country. Here are the 10 things that you need to know about the current COVID situation in China:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}