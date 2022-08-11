China's Covid cases hit three month high on beach town surge

The outbreaks have coincided with peak travel season, leaving tens of thousands of tourists stranded each time a popular destination imposes restrictions. Beihai in Guangxi province saw 20,000 visitors stranded at one point in July, while more than 80,000 tourists in Hainan were trapped last week before authorities helped to arrange their departure from the island. Tourists in Xinjiang are also being assisted so they can leave in an orderly manner, authorities said.