Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist in a Twitter thread has said that China's covid scenario is really bad and the picture looks grim for the world's most populous nation after it has eased restrictions related to Covid-19.The epidemiologist estimates that more than 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of Earth's population are likely to be infected over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions.
Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist in a Twitter thread has said that China's covid scenario is really bad and the picture looks grim for the world's most populous nation after it has eased restrictions related to Covid-19.The epidemiologist estimates that more than 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of Earth's population are likely to be infected over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions.
According to Feigl-Ding, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) goal is "let whoever needs to be infected, infected, let whoever needs to die, die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production." The expert further said that, "Doubling time in China may not be days anymore. Doubling time now possibly “hours" says some experts — let that sink in. R is hard to calculate if doubling is <1 day because it’s hard to PCR test that fast. The point is China & the World is in deep trouble."
According to Feigl-Ding, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) goal is "let whoever needs to be infected, infected, let whoever needs to die, die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production." The expert further said that, "Doubling time in China may not be days anymore. Doubling time now possibly “hours" says some experts — let that sink in. R is hard to calculate if doubling is <1 day because it’s hard to PCR test that fast. The point is China & the World is in deep trouble."
He stated that,"Example—cremation in Beijing nonstop. Morgues are overloaded. Refrigerated containers needed. 24/7 funerals. 2000 bodies backlogged for cremations. Sound familiar? It is spring 2020 all over again— but this time for China, emulating more Western-mass infection approach."
He stated that,"Example—cremation in Beijing nonstop. Morgues are overloaded. Refrigerated containers needed. 24/7 funerals. 2000 bodies backlogged for cremations. Sound familiar? It is spring 2020 all over again— but this time for China, emulating more Western-mass infection approach."
Sounding an alarm bell for the rest of the world he said," Yes I care because I was born in China — but also because I’m an epidemiologist (my D degree is in it), & I’ve seen this shit show before. What happens in China doesn’t stay in 🇨🇳— Wuhan was our lesson 3 years ago. The global fallout of this 2022-2023 wave will not be small."
Sounding an alarm bell for the rest of the world he said," Yes I care because I was born in China — but also because I’m an epidemiologist (my D degree is in it), & I’ve seen this shit show before. What happens in China doesn’t stay in 🇨🇳— Wuhan was our lesson 3 years ago. The global fallout of this 2022-2023 wave will not be small."
He said that the current wave of Covid in China will be the start of another “Thermonuclear bad" #COVID wave worldwide? Not necessarily via virus directly— but the global economic fallout from China’s new mega-tsunami wave will be ugly. You can ignore my words at own peril.
He said that the current wave of Covid in China will be the start of another “Thermonuclear bad" #COVID wave worldwide? Not necessarily via virus directly— but the global economic fallout from China’s new mega-tsunami wave will be ugly. You can ignore my words at own peril.
Eric Feigl-Ding in the Twitter thread further said," 1-2 million deaths in China is a very common number lately—I’ve seen the models— it’s certainly possible. It could be higher if govt doesn’t do anything, lower if govt curbs virus with heavy mitigations again. But anti-China-zero-COVID folks should accept their hand in this."
Eric Feigl-Ding in the Twitter thread further said," 1-2 million deaths in China is a very common number lately—I’ve seen the models— it’s certainly possible. It could be higher if govt doesn’t do anything, lower if govt curbs virus with heavy mitigations again. But anti-China-zero-COVID folks should accept their hand in this."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.