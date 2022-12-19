China’s covid reopening won’t be enough to save oil markets3 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 05:54 AM IST
That would require an improvement in global growth, as well as a change in Chinese domestic conditions. Neither will happen any time soon
That would require an improvement in global growth, as well as a change in Chinese domestic conditions. Neither will happen any time soon
Amid the doom and gloom of a crude oil market that looks like it may end this tumultuous year with prices below where it started, there’s been one glimmer of hope: China.