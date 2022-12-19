China’s covid reopening won’t be enough to save oil markets

Oil demand is always a more complex story than a direct relationship between driving behavior and crude consumption, but in China that’s more the case than in any other large economy. Petrochemicals are not just a huge share of the barrel, but a sector unusually exposed to exports, and thus the state of demand beyond China itself. Even diesel, the largest slice of the barrel, is less transport-exposed than in other countries, thanks to its role providing feedstock to chemical plants and powering on-site generators in the vast construction sector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}