China’s defence minister Li Shangfu to visit India for SCO meet

China’s defence minister Li Shangfu to visit India for SCO meet2 min read . 10:24 PM IST
- His visit will be the first by a Chinese defence minister to India since the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020
Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu is set to visit India for the Defence Ministers’ Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The meeting is set to take place in New Delhi on April 27 and 28.
Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu is set to visit India for the Defence Ministers’ Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The meeting is set to take place in New Delhi on April 27 and 28.
“Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu will attend a defense ministers‘ meeting among members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation from Thu to Fri in India. He will make a speech and meet with heads of delegations from other countries," said Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, citing the country’s Defence Ministry.
“Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu will attend a defense ministers‘ meeting among members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation from Thu to Fri in India. He will make a speech and meet with heads of delegations from other countries," said Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, citing the country’s Defence Ministry.
Li has been sanctioned by the United States since 2018 over purchases of arms and equipment from Russian arms companies.
Li has been sanctioned by the United States since 2018 over purchases of arms and equipment from Russian arms companies.
His visit will be the first by a Chinese defence minister to India since the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020, which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.
His visit will be the first by a Chinese defence minister to India since the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020, which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.
His visit also comes after the recent conclusion of the 18th Round of the Corps Commander Level talks to resolve the three-year long border dispute between India and China.
His visit also comes after the recent conclusion of the 18th Round of the Corps Commander Level talks to resolve the three-year long border dispute between India and China.
“The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector so as to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations. In line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders and further to the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers in March 2023, they had an exchange of views in an open and candid manner," read a press release by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
“The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector so as to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations. In line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders and further to the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers in March 2023, they had an exchange of views in an open and candid manner," read a press release by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," the press release goes on to say.
“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," the press release goes on to say.
India holds the Chairmanship of the SCO this year. Its members include Russia, China, numerous Central Asian Countries, India and Pakistan. India has been a member of the body since 2017.
India holds the Chairmanship of the SCO this year. Its members include Russia, China, numerous Central Asian Countries, India and Pakistan. India has been a member of the body since 2017.