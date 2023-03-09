A day after Chinese President Xi Jinping slammed the United States for suppressing and hampering its growth, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang made some witty remarks on the "Wolf Warrior diplomacy discourse trap" and that the "Chinese diplomats must dance with wolves." He affirmed that China's diplomacy is full of kindness and benevolence but wolves get in our way.

Gang made these remarks while addressing the annual parliamentary meetings in China, news agency ANI reported.

Gang mentioned his experience when he was appointed as the Chinese ambassador to the United States and how Western media headlined that the "wolf warrior" had arrived. He served in the position from 2021 to 2023 and "now that I've returned and taken up the post of foreign minister, they no longer call me that, as if I've lost something," Qin continued.

The so-called “wolf warrior diplomacy" is a discourse trap and people who coin such terms do not understand either China or Chinese diplomacy, they disregard facts and have ulterior motives, Gang added.

"Confucius said over 2,000 years ago that kindness should be repaid by kindness, and that enmity should be repaid by justice. China's diplomacy is full of kindness and benevolence, but when wolves get in our way and attack, Chinese diplomats must 'dance with the wolves' to protect their country," he said.

Around 2019-2020, the term “Wolf Warrior Diplomacy" became a buzzword in Western countries, which used the term to describe the style of Chinese diplomacy. The term derived from blockbuster Chinese films points towards the conservative communicative approach that mainland Chinese diplomats usually took prior to 2019-2020.

Wolf Warrior II, starring Wu Jing is a story of special forces officer Leng Feng who assisted Chinese citizens while fighting with brutal foreign mercenaries during the African civil war.

Gang used the term “discourse trap" to describe how entrenched the term “wolf warrior diplomacy" has become for the US that they are refusing to think and see outside the box or better understand the patterns at hand.

