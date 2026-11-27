Southeast Asian militaries have a modernization problem: They cannot afford to miss the global shift toward drone warfare, particularly after Ukraine demonstrated the importance of cheap unmanned systems and rapid adaptation. And yet some of the most affordable and readily available technology comes from China — and buying it risks creating a dependency that could bring its own dangers.

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That leaves the governments of a $4.5 trillion bloc, collectively the world’s fourth-largest economy, trying to hedge their bets on defense hardware between Washington and Beijing, without getting caught in the slipstream of their superpower rivalry.

Thailand — a formal US treaty ally — offers an interesting case study. America is a long-standing military supplier, with more than $3 billion in active sales that include F-16 fighter jet upgrades, helicopters and armored vehicles. Still, it’s the country with the strongest Chinese defense penetration, including battle tanks, naval systems and UAV technology.

Last year’s Thai-Cambodia border war, the worst ever conflict between two members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, offers a real-time indication of how a military simultaneously modernizing with both US and Chinese weapons might fight. Thailand used combat aircraft imported from Sweden and the US, armed with South Korean guided bombs, alongside a locally developed drone based on Chinese technology, while Cambodia employed Chinese rocket systems. At its height, air strikes and artillery exchanges displaced over 600,000 people in Cambodia and some 400,000 in Thailand, with at least 150 killed.

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The use of mixed arsenals is likely to become increasingly common in the region. Indonesia operates Chinese- and Turkish-made drones and is purchasing Indian cruise missiles, while the Philippines uses Israeli-made hardware and Australian-supplied systems. Both are adapting their UAV fleets for surveillance and operations in the South China Sea. Drones are also widely used by all sides in Myanmar’s civil war.

Beijing’s role in Southeast Asian military modernization frequently involves technology transfer and local development, making the Chinese origin of the eventual system much less obvious. China is now one of a small group of countries dominating the international military-drone market, along with the US, Israel, Turkey and Iran — and has been particularly important in making armed UAVs available to countries that struggled to obtain American systems.

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China’s importance runs deeper than the weapons it sells, though it’s worth noting that it dominates the commercial drone market, worth more than $5 billion annually. Turkey may be the world’s largest exporter of finished military drones, but those rankings obscure Beijing’s grip on the components and supply chains that increasingly underpin drone warfare. Even Ukraine, which has one of the world’s fastest-growing domestic industries, relies on China for 71% of its imports of key inputs.

Everyone is rushing to buy these new systems, and unlike the West, Beijing is far less picky about who it’s selling to. Most nations opting to buy Beijing’s stack aren’t abandoning Western equipment altogether. But it’s clear that the huge boost in military spending globally is also lifting the sale of Chinese technology, said Gerald Mako, an expert on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems governance and a research affiliate at Cambridge University. The implications extend beyond the capabilities of individual weapons systems to technological dependence and the military balance across the Indo-Pacific, he told me.

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Since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term, Washington has shifted its priorities toward the Middle East through its war in Iran, and is now more interested in showy meetings with China and Russia than maintaining a stable presence in Southeast Asia. It’s overstating it to say that US military supremacy in Asia is over, however the gap with China is now narrower than ever.

The Lowy Institute’s 2026 Asia Power Index found that the US-Iran conflict, combined with Washington’s pressure on countries to spend more on their own defense, had contributed to a record decline in US diplomatic influence in Asia.

Nations in this part of the world are used to a US that’s distracted by priorities and conflicts elsewhere. But the collateral damage is glaringly visible this time. Iran’s move to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and disrupt fuel supplies should not be underestimated. The Philippines remains under a national energy emergency eight months after it was declared, while every Southeast Asian government has been forced to introduce emergency measures to cushion the impact of the war .China itself has important weaknesses. Its impressive pace of shipbuilding masks a key question about just how conflict-ready Beijing is. It hasn’t fought a major war since invading Vietnam in 1979 — unlike the US, which starts wars with depressing regularity.

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It’s too early to say whether more nations are planning to adopt China’s military systems. The impact of winder adoption would certainly be profound and long-lasting. To counter this, the US, South Korea and other exporters should push to develop more affordable systems. They must be able to integrate easily with Asia’s armed forces while ensuring sensitive data is shared securely. The US could also ease its export regulations and expand sales among nations that have struggled to access its drone technology.

There are always options. But with US focus elsewhere, Southeast Asian nations may be left with only one — China — to help them modernize their militaries.

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This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

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Ruth Pollard is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia politics and policy. She previously covered South and Southeast Asia on the Bloomberg government team and was Middle East Correspondent for the Sydney Morning Herald.

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