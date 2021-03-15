China’s economic activity soars but jobless rate hits ceiling set by Beijing
Retail sales lose momentum from the final months of 2020 as fresh Covid-19 restrictions weigh on consumption
Beijing: Chinese economic activity surged in the first two months of 2021 when compared with the same coronavirus-battered period last year, though the picture was less rosy when weighed against growth momentum in the final months of 2020.
Economic data released Monday by China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed industrial production, consumption, investment and home sales in January and February all jumping by more than 30% from the same period a year earlier, when the Chinese economy was largely shut down to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus.
