China's economic data: A guide for the dazed and confused
Investors are right to be skeptical about China’s economic data. Here’s how to interpret it.
Investors are right to be skeptical about China’s economic data. Here’s how to interpret it.
The world’s second-largest economy is incredibly influential—trends in China help determine everything from the global prices of steel and pork to the balance of military power in the Taiwan Strait. It is also widely misunderstood.
While skepticism of China’s official figures is widespread, and justifiably so, some of the more granular official data are actually very useful. The picture can and does change over time: When a certain economic data point becomes a political target in China, the incentives for officials to fudge it rise. Still, understanding the lay of the land can help investors spot suspicious deviations from trend—or changes in reporting—that might be an indication of problems officials would prefer to sweep under the rug.
