China's economic growth target of 5% for 2023 at risk due to property crisis

China's economic growth target of 5% for 2023 at risk due to property crisis3 min read 27 Sep 2023, 06:35 AM IST
China's economic growth is expected to meet its target of around 5% for this year, despite the ongoing property crisis, according to a Bloomberg survey. However, analysts cite property as the biggest challenge for the nation, with the real estate sector expected to continue facing mounting pressure.
China will just about meet its economic growth target of around 5% for this year, the latest Bloomberg survey shows, although the ongoing property crisis is raising the risk of a miss.
