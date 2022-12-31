China’s economy reels as Beijing lifts ‘Zero-Covid’ measures6 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 06:07 PM IST
Scrapping of pandemic restrictions removes a source of uncertainty, but businesses face a long winter ahead
Chinese manufacturing and service-sector activity fell to their lowest levels since the initial throes of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, highlighting the breadth of the tumult as waves of infections roar through the world’s second-largest economy following Beijing’s abrupt decision to scrap its draconian “zero-Covid" measures.