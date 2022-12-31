China’s economy reels as Beijing lifts ‘Zero-Covid’ measures

Over the past year, with inflation at bay, China has largely resorted to government-backed infrastructure investment to shore up its economy, and it has avoided the rate increases seen elsewhere. Beijing’s aggressive push to reopen the country has prompted global investment banks in recent weeks to raise their outlook for China’s economic growth next year. For 2023, Goldman Sachs now expects China’s economy to expand by 5.2%, from an earlier estimate of 4.8%. J.P. Morgan has lifted its forecast to 4.3% from 4.0%, while Morgan Stanley upgraded its forecast to 5.4% from 5.0%.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}