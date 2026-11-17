China's export-led growth model is facing a reality check as weak domestic consumption, slowing industrial production and a prolonged property crisis expose vulnerabilities in the world's second-largest economy.

While strong overseas demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-related products has helped sustain growth, October's economic data highlight the widening gap between China's manufacturing strength and its struggling domestic economy.

Advertisement

The country's industrial output grew 4.8% year-on-year in October, down from 5.5% in September and below the 5.3% forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Retail sales rose just 0.4%, compared with 1.1% in September and against expectations of 0.8%.

The figures raise a crucial question for Beijing: can overseas markets continue to support growth while household spending and domestic investment remain subdued?

AI exports cushion China's economic slowdown Strong global demand for AI infrastructure, semiconductors and other high-tech products has emerged as an important growth driver for China.

Overseas demand for technology products and automobiles helped the economy recover from a second-quarter slowdown, with gross domestic product expanding 4.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, Reuters reported.

China's October exports also remained strong, supported by the global AI infrastructure investment boom. However, the resilience of external trade contrasts with weakening domestic indicators, exposing an increasingly uneven recovery.

Advertisement

The imbalance could deepen as high-tech manufacturing accounts for a growing share of industrial growth, while traditional industries and consumer-facing sectors struggle with weak demand.

China's official data showed that high-end and intelligent manufacturing contributed more than half of industrial output growth in the first 10 months of 2026.

This suggests that the export boom is helping sustain economic activity without necessarily generating a broad-based recovery in domestic demand.

Weak consumption and property crisis weigh on recovery Domestic demand remains a major concern for Chinese policymakers. A sluggish labour market, uncertainty over future incomes and falling property prices have weakened consumer confidence, limiting household spending despite major shopping events such as the National Day holiday and Singles Day festival.

Services retail sales grew 4.9% in the first 10 months of 2026, marginally slower than the 5% recorded in the first nine months, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Advertisement

"The persistently soft consumer confidence remains the main issue preventing a consumption recovery, and a more effective policy push must address this," Lynn Song, ING's chief economist for Greater China, told Reuters.

The property downturn is adding to the pressure. Property investment fell 21.6% year-on-year in January-October, while new home prices declined further in October. Fixed-asset investment also contracted 8.1% during the first 10 months, worsening from a 7.2% decline in January-September, as per the report.

The figures suggest that efforts to revive investment through infrastructure spending and cheaper credit have yet to deliver a meaningful recovery.

Can exports sustain China's growth? China's dependence on overseas demand also leaves its economy exposed to trade restrictions, geopolitical tensions and any slowdown in global technology investment.

Advertisement

An official factory activity survey showed that manufacturers reported weaker conditions in new orders and new export orders in October compared with September. This raises questions about whether the export momentum can be sustained even as domestic demand remains weak.

Strong exports could also reduce the immediate pressure on Beijing to introduce deeper measures to revive consumption. However, relying on overseas markets cannot indefinitely compensate for weak household spending and investment.

Despite calls for additional support, economists do not expect major stimulus measures before the end of 2026.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.