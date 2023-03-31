Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  China’s Factory Activity Expanded in March But at a Slower Pace

China’s Factory Activity Expanded in March But at a Slower Pace

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
This photo taken on January 30, 2023 shows employees working on aluminum products at a factory in Huaibei, in China's eastern Anhui province. - China's factory activity expanded in January after four months of contraction, official data showed on January 31, as its economy rebounded following the relaxation of strict Covid-19 curbs. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT

  • The official manufacturing purchasing managers index declined to 51.9 in March from 52.6 in February

China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in March while activity in the nation’s service and construction sectors rebounded more strongly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to official gauges released Friday.

China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in March while activity in the nation’s service and construction sectors rebounded more strongly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to official gauges released Friday.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index declined to 51.9 in March from 52.6 in February, said the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. The result beat the 51.3 forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of economists.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index declined to 51.9 in March from 52.6 in February, said the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. The result beat the 51.3 forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of economists.

Despite the decline, the index stayed in expansionary territory for the third straight month after Beijing removed its Covid restrictions at the end of last year. A reading above the 50 mark suggests an increase in activity while a reading below 50 suggests a contraction.

Despite the decline, the index stayed in expansionary territory for the third straight month after Beijing removed its Covid restrictions at the end of last year. A reading above the 50 mark suggests an increase in activity while a reading below 50 suggests a contraction.

The subindex for production fell to 54.6 in March from 56.7 in February, staying in the expansionary territory for two months in a row. Total new orders dropped to 53.6 from 54.1 in February, while new export orders declined to 50.4 in March from 52.4.

The subindex for production fell to 54.6 in March from 56.7 in February, staying in the expansionary territory for two months in a row. Total new orders dropped to 53.6 from 54.1 in February, while new export orders declined to 50.4 in March from 52.4.

The official nonmanufacturing PMI, which includes both service and construction activity, increased to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February, said the statistics bureau.

The official nonmanufacturing PMI, which includes both service and construction activity, increased to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February, said the statistics bureau.

The subindex tracking service activity rose to 56.9 in March from 55.6 in February. The construction subindex surged to 65.5 in March, compared with 60.2 in February.

The subindex tracking service activity rose to 56.9 in March from 55.6 in February. The construction subindex surged to 65.5 in March, compared with 60.2 in February.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP