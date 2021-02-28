China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February: Report

China's factory activity expanded in February at a slower pace than a month earlier, missing market expectations after brief COVID-19-related disruptions earlier in the year

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BEIJING: China's factory activity expanded in February at a slower pace than a month earlier, missing market expectations after brief COVID-19-related disruptions earlier in the year.

BEIJING: China's factory activity expanded in February at a slower pace than a month earlier, missing market expectations after brief COVID-19-related disruptions earlier in the year.

Analysts had expected it to decline to 51.1.

The industrial sector's recovery has been driven by strong exports and government stimulus. China's economy grew just 2.3% last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}