China’s Fosun willing to supply BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan

The agreement between BioNTech and Guo’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. gives it the right to distribute the vaccine in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, Fosun says. Taiwan has been pursuing its own supplies directly from BioNTech, but sees a diminishing chance of securing an agreement, the health minister said this week, after claiming in February “political pressure" scuppered a deal for 5 million doses from the German developer. While hugely successful at containing Covid, Taiwan has struggled to procure vaccine supplies and is falling behind on inoculation.