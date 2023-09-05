China's Fukushima-linked seafood ban is unacceptable, Japan tells WTO. Top points3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 03:23 PM IST
Japan criticizes China's ban on Japanese seafood after the release of treated water from Fukushima, calls it 'totally unacceptable'. China is the biggest market for Japanese seafood, accounting for 22.5% of total exports. The ban could have limited impact on overall trade unless tensions escalate.
China's ban on Japanese seafood after the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was ‘totally unacceptable’, Japan told the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday. Mainland China is the biggest overseas market for Japanese seafood, accounting for 22.5 percent of the total, followed by Hong Kong with 20 percent, making the ban a major blow for the fisheries industry, Associated Press has report. Seafood exports are a fraction of Japan's total exports, and the ban's impact on overall trade will be limited unless tensions escalate and China widens its restrictions to other trade sectors, said Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute.