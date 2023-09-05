Japan criticizes China's ban on Japanese seafood after the release of treated water from Fukushima, calls it 'totally unacceptable'. China is the biggest market for Japanese seafood, accounting for 22.5% of total exports. The ban could have limited impact on overall trade unless tensions escalate.

China's ban on Japanese seafood after the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was 'totally unacceptable', Japan told the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday. Mainland China is the biggest overseas market for Japanese seafood, accounting for 22.5 percent of the total, followed by Hong Kong with 20 percent, making the ban a major blow for the fisheries industry, Associated Press has report. Seafood exports are a fraction of Japan's total exports, and the ban's impact on overall trade will be limited unless tensions escalate and China widens its restrictions to other trade sectors, said Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute.

The discharge of the wastewater into the ocean began on August 24 and is expected to continue for decades. The Japanese fishing associations and groups in neighboring countries have also strongly condemned the discharge of the wastewater.

The discharge of the wastewater into the ocean began Aug. 24 and is expected to continue for decades. Japanese fishing associations and groups in neighboring countries have strongly opposed the release. In addition to China's ban on all Japanese seafood imports, Hong Kong has banned Japanese seafood from Fukushima and nine other prefectures.

Here are top updates you need to know: 1. In a counterargument to China's August 31 notification to WTO on its measures to suspend Japanese aquatic imports, Japan has said it would explain its positions in relevant WTO committees and urged China to immediately repeal the action, as reported by Reuters. Some Japanese officials have also signaled that the country may file a WTO complaint, which the US ambassador to Japan said last week the United States would support.

2. Japan will explain the safety of the released water at diplomatic forums, including the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia and G20 Summit in India this month, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Tuesday as reported by Reuters.

3. In another news, the Japanese PM Fumio Kishida also announced that a 20.7 billion yen ($141 million) emergency fund to help exporters hit by China's ban on Japanese seafood over the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant. This emergency fund is in addition to 80 billion yen ($547 million) that the government previously allocated to support fisheries and seafood processing and combat damage to the reputation of Japanese products. "We will protect the Japanese fisheries industry at all costs," Kishida said. He also asked people to help out by serving more seafood at dinner tables and other ways.

4. The money will be used to find new markets for Japanese seafood to replace China and fund government purchases of seafood for temporary freezing and storage. The government will also seek to expand domestic seafood consumption.

5. Officials stated that they intended to cultivate new export markets in Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia and Singapore, as well as Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

6. Chinese trade restrictions have affected Japanese seafood exporters since even before the release began, with shipments held up at Chinese customs for weeks. Prices of scallops, sea cucumbers and other seafood popular in China have plunged. The ban has affected prices and sales of seafood from places as far away from Fukushima as the northern island of Hokkaido, home to many scallop growers.

7. In a separate statement on Monday, Tokyo's foreign ministry said Japan has also asked China to hold discussions over the import ban based on the provisions of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact.

8. Although marine products make up less than 1% of Japan's global trade, which is dominated by cars, Japan exported about $600 million worth of aquatic products to China in 2022, making it the biggest market for Japanese exports, followed by Hong Kong.

9. Data on Tuesday showed China-bound exports of aquatic products fell for the first time in 2 1/2 years in July, dropping 23 percent year-on-year to 7.7 billion yen ($52.44 million).

10. Goods bound for China have faced stricter inspections since Japan announced its plan to release the treated Fukushima water, slowing down shipments.