China's GDP grew lower than expected 6.3% in the second quarter, stock market reacts3 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST
China's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace of 6.3% in Q2, indicating a further slowdown due to weak consumer demand and global export demand.
As China's COVID rebound story continues to loose its sparkle lately, its economy witnessed a lower than expected growth in the second quarter. China's economy grew at 6.3% at annual pace in the April-June quarter of the current financial year.
