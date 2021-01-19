China’s growth: don’t mistake the cyclical for the structural

China’s growth: don’t mistake the cyclical for the structural2 min read . 10:55 AM IST
- China handled the pandemic well, but it was also lucky. A strong 2021 seems assured, but 2022 and beyond could be challenging.
By the terrible standards of 2020, China’s 2.3% growth stands out. That sets the country up well for a strong 2021, before some familiar challenges reassert themselves.
Official full-year figures released Monday confirmed that China’s economy is firmly on the mend, having performed impressively in the worst year for the global economy in recent memory.
