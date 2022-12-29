Amid a rise in the number of cases of Covid-19, hospitals and funeral homes in China are currently under intense pressure. The sudden spurt in cases came after the Chinese authorities decided to relax its zero-Covid policy and work towards repairing its damaged economy.
Citing the huge number of Covid-19 cases from China and inconsistent data on deaths, many countries are imposing restrictions on travelers from the country. The nations like India, Italy, Japan, and Taiwan have mandated compulsory tests for people traveling from China.
On Tuesday, the country officially reported three Covid-related deaths, but the number doesn't seem to explain the huge number of deaths funeral homes are reporting. China has also recently changed its method to register a death due to the Covid-19 virus.
The country is counting only pneumonia and respiratory failure as deaths related to the Covid-19 virus.
The government also released vaccination data for the country last week which claimed that the overall vaccination rate of the country is above 90%, but the rate of a booster dose of vaccination is still low at 57.9%, and 42.3% for people aged 80 and older.
Despite the rise in cases, the Chinese authorities will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine from 8 January.
The $17 trillion economy of China is suffering from huge bumps due to the Covid-19 infection. Global oil prices are also witnessing a fresh dip due to the slowdown in demand from China.
The factory output of the manufacturing hub has declined and domestic demand in the country has also dipped as the citizens and shopkeepers got infected with the virus.
(With inputs from Reuters)
