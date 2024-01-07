China's Kindergarten boy gifts gold bars worth ₹12 lakh to girl in his class
Children are the very epitome of purity and innocence! They are known for sharing pencils, chocolates, candies, and toys. However, one such kid from China proved the idiom right as the little boy gifted gold bars worth USD15,000 (approximately ₹12 lakh) to a girl as an “engagement gift" in his nursery school class, according to a South China Morning Post report.