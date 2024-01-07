China's Kindergarten boy gifts gold bars worth 12 lakh to girl in his class

Children are the very epitome of purity and innocence! They are known for sharing pencils, chocolates, candies, and toys. However, one such kid from China proved the idiom right as the little boy gifted gold bars worth USD15,000 (approximately ₹12 lakh) to a girl as an “engagement gift" in his nursery school class, according to a South China Morning Post report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On December 22, the incident took place in Guang'an, Sichuan province, southwestern China. The little girl showed the extraordinary gift to her parents who remained shocked and confused. Her parents told the girl to return the gold bars to her classmate.

The concerned parents also contacted the boy's family, who expressed regret, saying they had told their son the gold bars were saved for his future bride.

“The boy's parents said they had told their son that the gold bars were intended for his future wife, but they didn't expect him to secretly take them out and give them to our daughter," the girl's mother said.

“The whole situation was both amusing and bewildering for them," she added as quoted by the report.

She also urged other parents to exercise caution to prevent their kids from experiencing anything similar.

The story caught netizens' attention on the internet who were amused after seeing the adorable friendship that the two children share in China. Some users also shared similar incidents.

“My mother-in-law just gave me a bracelet, and my son asked if he could give it to a classmate because he thought it looked nice. I suppose I should be ‘grateful’ he thought to ask me first," one user said.

Another netizen wrote, "This little boy really has guts, just casually giving away 200 grams of gold like that."

“In the first year, my daughter’s classmate, a boy, gave her 200 yuan in cash. I promptly returned the money to the boy’s parents that same evening," the third person shared.

Last May, a little child in China took his mother's gold bracelet and gave it to a kindergarten student. The boy's mother claimed that his teacher advised her to "watch out" for her jewelry.

The boy explained to his mother that he wanted to give the bangle as a gift to a girl he is friends with at kindergarten when she asked him why he had taken it.

