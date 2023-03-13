China's LAC actions impacted India's bilateral ties: MEA annual report1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:13 PM IST
- The MEA noted that these attempts by China were invariably met with an appropriate response from Indian armed forces.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Annual Report 2021-22, released on Monday, stated that the ongoing unilateral efforts made by China to alter the status quo of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have impacted the India-China bilateral relationship.
