Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Annual Report 2021-22, released on Monday, stated that the ongoing unilateral efforts made by China to alter the status quo of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have impacted the India-China bilateral relationship.

As per the report, China has been making numerous attempts to change the status quo unilaterally along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector since April-May 2020. These attempts have led to a significant disturbance of peace and tranquillity along the LAC.

The MEA noted that these attempts by China were invariably met with an appropriate response from Indian armed forces.

According to the MEA report prepared by the Policy Planning Division of the ministry, India's engagement with China is complex. The two sides have, however, agreed to manage their differences and not allow differences on any issue to become disputes.

MEA stated that India has continued to engage with China through diplomatic and military channels to address outstanding issues in order to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest.

Meanwhile, US Intelligence Community's Annual Threat Assessment report stated that the increased military posturing by both India and China along the disputed border raises the possibility of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear powers.

The report further noted that this could pose a direct threat to US persons and interests, potentially necessitating US intervention.

