China's largest banks extend billions to Russia as Western lenders exit

China's largest banks extend billions to Russia as Western lenders exit1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:27 AM IST
China's largest banks are increasing their exposure to Russia's banking sector, with loans totaling nearly $10 billion, as Western lenders exit the country due to sanctions.
China's biggest banks are extending billions of dollars to Russia as sanctions pressure Western lenders to exit the country since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to a report published by the Financial Times.
