China's Army says ready to 'crush Taiwan independence' attempts of all forms'
Beijing accused Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party of pushing the self-ruled island toward the dangerous conditions of war
A day before Taiwan is set to go for general elections, China has issued a stern warning against the independence efforts in the self-ruled island. China on Friday said that it is ready to “crush" the calls for independence in the region, which it claims to be part of its territory. Beijing accused Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party of pushing the self-ruled island "toward the dangerous conditions of war."