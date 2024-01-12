A day before Taiwan is set to go for general elections, China has issued a stern warning against the independence efforts in the self-ruled island. China on Friday said that it is ready to “crush" the calls for independence in the region, which it claims to be part of its territory. Beijing accused Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party of pushing the self-ruled island "toward the dangerous conditions of war." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army maintains high vigilance at all times and will take all necessary measures to firmly crush 'Taiwan independence' attempts of all forms," defense ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement.

The Presidential elections in Taiwan are closely watched across the world as the winner will decide the journey of the islands toward independence. China has vowed to take over the island in the future and blamed United States-led Western countries for feeding the independence movement of Taiwan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The control of Taiwan also has strategic significance as the island is a major producer of vital semiconductors.

The United States maintains good ties with Taiwan and supplies it with arms and ammunition for its resistance against assertive China. In the past, US President Joe Biden has even signaled that Washington will not hesitate to intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan or attempts to retake the region by force.

In the recent years, Beijing has consistently upheld a frequent military presence in close proximity to Taiwan, employing tactics such as deploying warplanes and ships in what is termed as "grey zone" harassment actions—actions that stop short of direct provocation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of Saturday's vote, there has been a notable increase in the number of Chinese balloons crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, a phenomenon strongly criticized by Taipei authorities as a form of interference in the pivotal election.

(With inputs from AFP)

