Collapse of an open-pit mine left more than 45 people missing and five people dead in northern China. The ongoing rescue operation to find the missing people resumed on Thursday morning after being suspended due to constant dangerous situation and another landslide in Inner Mongolia’s Alxa League, reported AP. China has been heavily dependent on coal for its power consumption and has been constantly exploiting the reserves in Mongolia to maintain its coal supply.

The rescue operation resumed on Thursday after more than dozen bulldozers, trucks, SUVs, and fire engines reached on the spot to begin the operation.The debris was half a kilometre (550 yards) wide and 80m (approx) high, reported Reuters citing state broadcaster CCTV. It also shared the video of the collapse of the mine, which only left a huge dust of cloud in the region.

What do we know so far about China's mine collapse

-Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered for an “all-out efforts in search and rescue" and for “ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property and maintaining overall social stability."

-The open-pit mine was operated by a small Chinese local firm, Xinjing Coal Mining Co. The open-pit mine collapsed on Wednesday leaving dozens of workers buried under a huge pile of debris.

-In the rescue operation, rescuers used heavy equipment for digging and cameras tied up with thermal imagers and equipment to snake down into the debris and detect vitals of the buried victims,Chang Zhigang, the head of the rescue operation, told AP.

-In the initial investigation of the incident, the police have arrested some people in the matter, but the actual cause behind the incident is yet to be found out. The police will give more details about the investigation soon.

-The initial incident of the collapse of the mine occurred at around 1 pm on Wednesday, when one of the pit's walls caved-in and buried people and mining trucks.

-The incident was followed by another major landslide five hours later. The landslide led to the suspension of the of rescue work in the area.

-The rescue operation was resumed on Thursday by more than 900 rescuers with heavy equipment, reported AP quoting Xinhua News Agency.

-The local company, Inner Mongolia Xinjing Coal Industry Co. Ltd., is a habitual offender as it was fined multiple times least year on issues related to safety violations including insecure routes into and out of the pit, unsafe storage of volatile materials and a lack of training for its safety staff, reported AP citing news website The Paper.

-China depends heavily on Inner Mongolia's natural resources to meet its demand of coal supply. It is a key region for mining of coal and other rare earth minerals.

-China's has seen a range of deadly coal mining accidents in past few months due to poor safety training and standards for companies, corruption, and cost cutting by coal mining companies.

