China's mine collapse kills 5, 48 missing: Video

Collapse of an open-pit mine left more than 45 people missing and five people dead in northern China. The ongoing rescue operation to find the missing people resumed on Thursday morning after being suspended due to constant dangerous situation and another landslide in Inner Mongolia’s Alxa League, reported AP. China has been heavily dependent on coal for its power consumption and has been constantly exploiting the reserves in Mongolia to maintain its coal supply.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}