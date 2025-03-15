New images circulating on social media suggest that China has developed ‘invasion barges’—designed to transport troops and equipment. These developments raise concerns about Beijing’s preparations for a possible invasion of Taiwan.

New imagery and satellite evidence Recent footage shows three jack-up barges deployed in tandem on an unidentified beach. Satellite imagery from Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) on Longxue Island confirms that three previously observed barges under construction have now departed, according to Tom Shugart, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS).

Naval News initially reported China’s construction of at least five massive barges featuring a 393-foot-long road-bridge extending from their bow. These vessels are believed to be capable of landing tanks and other heavy military equipment onshore.

Strategic implications Military analyst emphasises that any invasion of Taiwan would require an extensive fleet of transport ships. Dr. Emma Salisbury, Sea Power Research Fellow at the Council of Geostrategy, highlights China’s growing fleet of dual-use ships, commercial vessels that can be converted for military operations when needed.

“Any invasion of Taiwan from the mainland would require a large number of ships to transport personnel and equipment across the Strait quickly, particularly land assets like armored vehicles,” Dr. Emma Salisbury told Naval News.

“China is constructing a huge fleet of dual-use ships — commercial vessels that could be easily requisitioned for military use when needed,” Dr. Salisbury told the outlet.

Many of these ships, particularly roll-on/roll-off vessels, have been built with military specifications, making them ideal for transporting armored vehicles and troops, she told the outlet.

Growing tensions in the Taiwan strait The emergence of these invasion-capable barges comes amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has ramped up military exercises near the island, and the United States and its allies continue to monitor Beijing’s activities closely.

Analysts warn that while the deployment of these barges does not confirm an imminent invasion, it signals China’s increasing focus on amphibious warfare capabilities.