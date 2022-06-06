According to an economic history professor, China's new birth figures are erroneous. According to the Chinese expert, China's population crisis is greater than government data indicates. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's birth rate was 0.752 percent and its mortality rate was 0.718 percent, resulting in a natural growth rate of 0.034 percent. According to Nikkei Asia, the natural growth rate in 2020 will be 0.145 percent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}