China's New Covid-19 Outbreaks Trip Up Economic Momentum
Demand has taken a hit ahead of the Lunar New Year festival, with people being urged not to travel
China’s economy started the new year on a weaker footing as new coronavirus outbreaks and pandemic-containment measures sapped factory production and weighed on the country’s services recovery, official data showed Sunday.
Official gauges of industrial and services activities eased more than expected in January, with demand taking a particular hit as authorities discouraged travel ahead of February’s Lunar New Year festival, according to data from Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics.
