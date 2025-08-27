China's new Huajiang Canyon Bridge, world's tallest, is twice the height of Eiffel Tower: 8 fascinating facts

China is all set to open the world’s tallest bridge, built in Guizhou Province, as the Huajiang Grand Canyon bridge has successfully passed a five-day load-bearing test.

The bridge will be opened for traffic in late September.

The load test is the last step before it is considered safe to welcome traffic, reported BBC.

Around 96 heavy trucks, each weighing around 35 tonnes, were rolled on designated points to test the bridge's structural integrity.

Wu Zhaoming, project manager for the bridge construction process, who is with Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co, said that the team overcame challenges ranging from controlling temperatures in massive concrete pours to securing slopes in the steep canyon terrain -- all while faced with powerful winds, reported China Daily.

.