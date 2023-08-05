China's new military base in Cambodia threatens India's maritime security - Here's why2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 05:52 PM IST
The Chinese naval base in Cambodia is close to the Strain of Malacca, a crucial point that links the Indian Ocean with the South China Sea
As rising global power China is being assertive in every domain now and India is treading a sensitive path in dealing diplomatically with its neighbors who seems to be adamant about its expansionist policies. China's claim over the territories of the South China Sea is part of the same modus operandi and to solidify those claims, the country has built a new naval base in Cambodia, news platform NDTV reported on Saturday.