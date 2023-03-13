China's New Premier vows to reassure private sector3 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM IST
- At the annual parliamentary session's commencement, China announced a GDP growth target of 5%, the lowest goal in almost 30 years.
China's new premier, Li Qiang, has addressed the country's private sector, assuring them that conditions for entrepreneurial businesses will improve and that companies will be given equal treatment regardless of their own type.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×