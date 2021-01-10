China’s new rules amp up pressure on US businesses

Hong Kong: Beijing hit back against recent US restrictions targeting Chinese companies, saying it plans to ban Chinese firms and citizens from complying with foreign laws and sanctions it deems “unjustified."

Beijing’s new rules, released Saturday, also allow Chinese companies to sue in Chinese courts those who comply with the foreign laws.

The rules come after the US imposed various restrictions against Chinese companies. Those include blocking some Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies Co. from obtaining certain components made by US or foreign suppliers, or accessing US technology.

While the rules didn’t name any specific foreign laws or sanctions, they amp up pressure against US and other foreign companies with a footprint in China, possibly forcing them to choose between American or Chinese regulations, according to people in the foreign business community.

They also come as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office this month, presenting him with the question of whether to overturn Trump administration actions targeted at China.

Matthew Margulies, a Beijing-based vice president at the Washington-based US-China Business Council, said the new rules could send a chilling signal to foreign businesses, especially when it comes to deciding which set of laws to comply with.

“The Chinese government has a lot of tools which could put foreign companies in very difficult situations," he said. “A US-headquartered company can’t really not comply with US law."

The new rules are designed to block any foreign restriction that “unjustifiably prohibits" Chinese citizens or companies from “engaging in normal economic, trade and related activities with a third state or its citizens," China’s Ministry of Commerce said.

Those facing such foreign restrictions must report to the State Council, China’s cabinet, within 30 days, it said.

Chinese citizens and companies that suffer loss as a result of such foreign rulings can sue in Chinese courts to seek compensation, it added.

The latest Chinese order comes at the end of a Trump administration that has imposed various restrictions against Chinese companies, intensifying the two countries’ battle over domination of the global technology sphere as bilateral relations have soured. Those restrictions include curbing access to US technology for Chinese companies Huawei and Shanghai-based chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

As a result of those Trump administration actions, many American and foreign suppliers have limited the scope of their business dealings with the Chinese companies.

The tensions between the two countries have squeezed many multinational companies that operate in the US and China, the world’s two biggest economies.

Beijing’s new order could neutralize the impact of US or other foreign sanctions that apply to Chinese companies by creating a mechanism that allows China to issue prohibitions that can be enforced through the courts, said Nicholas Turner, a Hong Kong-based lawyer at Steptoe & Johnson LLP.

“It provides China with an additional tool that it can use to combat foreign sanctions on Chinese companies," he said.

The rules create a disincentive for companies operating in China to comply with foreign sanctions, Mr. Turner said, arguing that China could use the framework to discourage companies from voluntarily complying with US financial sanctions when doing so isn’t legally required.

In the face of the US restrictions against Chinese companies, Beijing has warned of countermeasures, though those have mostly stopped short of specifics so far.

Since 2019, the Ministry of Commerce has been threatening to blacklist US companies through an unreliable-entity list, though no companies have been named.

In December, China’s Commerce Ministry and its top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, released rules for reviewing foreign investment in sectors including agriculture, energy and information technology, on national-security grounds, that are set to take effect this month.

The latest rules announced Saturday are effective immediately. How effective they prove to be hinges on how China implements them, US-China Business Council’s Mr. Margulies said. The Ministry of Commerce said it could allow some Chinese citizens and companies to be exempted from the ban. “It’s very clear that the tools are out there, but it wasn’t very specific about when or how it would be used," Mr. Margulies said.

