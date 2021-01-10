China’s new rules amp up pressure on US businesses

Hong Kong: Beijing hit back against recent US restrictions targeting Chinese companies, saying it plans to ban Chinese firms and citizens from complying with foreign laws and sanctions it deems “unjustified."

Beijing’s new rules, released Saturday, also allow Chinese companies to sue in Chinese courts those who comply with the foreign laws.

