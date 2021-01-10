Subscribe
Home >News >World >China’s new rules amp up pressure on US businesses
The rules include blocking Chinese companies like Huawei from obtaining certain components made by US or foreign suppliers or US technology

China’s new rules amp up pressure on US businesses

3 min read . 04:13 PM IST Stella Yifan Xie , The Wall Street Journal

Rules plan to ban Chinese companies from complying with some foreign laws

Hong Kong: Beijing hit back against recent US restrictions targeting Chinese companies, saying it plans to ban Chinese firms and citizens from complying with foreign laws and sanctions it deems “unjustified."

Beijing’s new rules, released Saturday, also allow Chinese companies to sue in Chinese courts those who comply with the foreign laws.

