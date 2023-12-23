China's new rules to reduce spending on video games create panic among investors, wipes off $80 billion
China on Friday came out with strict regulations aimed at curbing spending and rewards that encourage video games. The decision is termed a major setback to the world's biggest games market, which was still recovering from the brunt of the Covid-19 impact. As the word spread, panic was visible among investors, and as per a Reuters report, nearly $80 billion was wiped off from the market value of from China's two biggest gaming companies.