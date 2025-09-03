China's newest weapons revealed! From DF-5C nuclear missile to CJ-1000 — how are they compared to US weapons

A highly choreographed, powerful spectacle of Chinese weaponry marked the 80th anniversary of "China’s victory over Japan" in World War II. A comprehensive range of new weapons was seen during the "biggest-ever" parade in Beijing on Wednesday as the country commemorated the end of World War II.

Beijing displayed its military prowess and diplomatic strengths in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jon Un.

Meanwhile, "new weapons on show highlighted how the Chinese military was determined to be able to control its near seas in any potential conflict with US," James Char, a China defence scholar at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told Reuters.

From air-defense lasers to stealth fighter jets to nuclear-capable bombers, extra-large undersea drones to newest intercontinental ballistic missile – here's a look at modern weaponry that China unveiled for the first time in its mega military parade:

HQ-9C missiles: A version of the HQ-9 missile system was acquired by Pakistan for its defence network. It purportedly saw action as per the Pakistan media in Operation Sindoor; however, it failed to protect Pakistani airspace from Indian missiles.

"The HQ-9C is fielded to protect key assets from incoming planes and can also perform terminal low-altitude missile interception tasks within the atmosphere. Its interception altitude is expected to be several tens of kilometers," Zhang Xuefeng, a military hardware observer and retired PLA officer told China Daily.

HQ-19 anti-ballistic missile system: The Hongqi-19 (HQ-19) is an anti-ballistic missile and anti-satellite weapon system developed by China. It is a variant of the HQ-9 long-range surface-to-air missile system.

DF-5C strategic nuclear missile: The DF-5C strategic nuclear missile’s estimated range is over 20,000 km, putting the entire globe under China’s strike range, the Global Times reported. The missile is liquid-fuelled and capable of releasing multiple, independent warheads on a single target.

DF-61: China introduced its newest intercontinental ballistic missiles in years, with the designation DF-61, CNN reported. It's a massive missile, carried on an eight-wheeled mobile platform.

The DF-61 was grouped in the parade with the JL-1 air-launched ballistic missile and the JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile, with intercontinental range, and a new version of the DF-31, a land-based ICBM, CNN reported.

HQ-29: The largest surface-to-air missile system China ever shown, the HQ-29 is likely a mid-course interceptor designed to engage threats outside the Earth's atmosphere.

Other missiles introduced: The occasion marked the public debut of the HQ-20 and HQ-22A anti-aircraft missile systems and the HQ-29 exo-atmospheric missile interception system. Another three types — HQ-11, HQ-9C and HQ-19 — have been part of Chinese defense shows in recent years.

"The HQ-11, HQ-20, and HQ-22A...can effectively intercept fixed-wing aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and even short- and medium-range ballistic missiles," Zhang Xuefeng was quoted as saying.

CJ-20A, YJ-18C, CJ-1000 cruise missiles: The Cruise Missile Formation, including the CJ-20A, YJ-18C and CJ-1000, can implement long-range precision strikes, CGTN reported.

Chinese DRONE systems: Two extra-large undersea drones (XLUUVs) were put on display during the massive parade in Beijing on Wednesday.

The first of these, labelled the AJX002 measures about 18 meters to 20 meters (59 feet to 66 feet) in length, with a diameter of 1 meter to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 feet).

The full range of its anti-drone systems on display at the parade included a missile gun, high-energy laser weapons and high-power microwave weapons.

The second has the same length, but it’s much wider, about 2 to 3 meters, Sutton wrote after reviewing parade practice images of the XLUUVs. This vessel also has two masts while the AJX002 has none.

Bombers: Some of the Chinese military’s newest stealth fighters, including the twin-engine J-35 and H-6 bombers, were seen taking off.

The H-6J is a modern naval variant of the H-6 long-range bomber, modified from the H-6K variant to be used for the PLA Navy Air Force’s maritime strike force. It's designed to replace the older H-6G model, the South China Post reported.

J-10 aerobatics planes: During the grand parade, the Trainer Aircraft Echelon, made up of seven J-10 aerobatics planes, arched over Beijing with 14 colored smoke trails, symbolizing the 14 years of “War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the bright prospects of the 1.4 billion Chinese people striving for national rejuvenation.”

vsChina Vs US weapon system HQ-19 vs THAAD China's HQ-19 is considered a broad equivalent to the American Terminal High Altitude Air Defence (THAAD) system.

According to Defence Security Asia, the HQ-19 and THAAD share overlapping strategic missions, focused on long-range, high-altitude interception of ballistic threats. The HQ-19 and THAAD both operate using a “hit-to-kill” technology.

While THAAD can reportedly intercept targets at a range of around 200km (124 miles) and at an altitude of up to 150km, some analysts claim that the HQ-19’s maximum range and altitude could be higher than the American system’s. China has not released specifications for the HQ-19.

DF-5C vs Minuteman III The DF-5C strategic nuclear missile is said to be sufficient to strike the US. As reported by South China Morning Post, military blogger Ma Yan said the the missile can carry up to 10 warheads, allowing it to strike multiple targets at once.

Meanwhile, the US' Minuteman III reportedly uses a three-stage solid-fuel rocket, enabling "rapid launch readiness." It reaches about 13,000 km and boasts exceptional accuracy. It's strike range is said to be aorund 13,000 km.

Nuclear warheads As per Rand, despite additions to the Chinese nuclear force and US' reductions in the number of operationally deployed warheads, the US will still enjoy a numerical advantage in warheads of at least 13 to one.

Cruise missiles China unveiled the CJ-20A, YJ-18C, and CJ-1000 cruise missiles in the parade to showcase long-range precise strike and multi-domain deterrence capabilities.

Military affairs experts told the Global Times that the three types of cruise missiles use different launch platforms and have strong defence-penetrating and precision strike capabilities. They can carry out surgical precision strikes against high-value military targets from afar.

An expert said the CJ-1000 is expected to “have a faster flight speed, better maneuverability during flight, and stronger defense penetrating ability, making the PLA's precision strike toolbox more abundant.”

Meanwhile, America has the Tomahawk cruise missile. It is a precision weapon that launches from ships, submarines, and ground launchers and can strike targets precisely from 1,000 miles away, even in heavily defended airspace, as per reports.

How China’s military spending compares to the US The US remains the world’s biggest military spender – almost a trillion dollars in 2024, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

America spends more on defense than China and Russia combined. US military expenditure increased by more than 54% in the past decade, reaching nearly a trillion dollars in 2024.